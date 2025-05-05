Broad Bay Capital Management LP Sells 91,360 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,360 shares during the period. MarineMax comprises about 2.4% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 3.03% of MarineMax worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.68. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $631.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HZO

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.