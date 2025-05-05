Brink’s (BCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Brink’s has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCO opened at $91.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $80.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

