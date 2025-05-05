Bridgestone (BRDCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Bridgestone to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1,081.95 billion for the quarter.

Bridgestone Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRDCY opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

