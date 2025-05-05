Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $989,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $82.30 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

