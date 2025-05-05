Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Roblox by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $7,683,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $4,048,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,287,478.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,243.64. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,724,594.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,399 shares of company stock valued at $45,431,661. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.