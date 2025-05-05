Bridgefront Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,352,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,459 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 422,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.49 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

