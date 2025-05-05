Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $89.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.