Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,519 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,329,000 after acquiring an additional 503,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155,924 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

