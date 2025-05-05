Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 7,369 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 182.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after buying an additional 1,038,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,372,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,212,000 after buying an additional 825,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $161.73 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.