Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,000. Salesforce comprises 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total transaction of $2,041,607.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,415. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,330 shares of company stock worth $12,769,861. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $275.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.82.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

