Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 16,378 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.78 on Monday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

