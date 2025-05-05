Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,832 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

