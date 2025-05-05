Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,156.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $968.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $920.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.25 and a 12 month high of $1,159.44. The firm has a market cap of $492.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total transaction of $421,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,440,254.30. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,010 shares of company stock valued at $152,760,770. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

