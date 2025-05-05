Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 505.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,048 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 515,951 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Glj Research decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 5.0 %

CLF opened at $8.87 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

