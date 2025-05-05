Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

REGN opened at $605.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.99 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,051.00 to $943.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.60.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

