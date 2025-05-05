Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires 254,748 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,748 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,881,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cfra Research lifted their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

