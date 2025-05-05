Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Purchases 488,904 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,904 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for 6.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.69% of AutoNation worth $248,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoNation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,335 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,662,000 after buying an additional 426,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AutoNation by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after buying an additional 160,794 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in AutoNation by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AN opened at $176.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

