Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Position Reduced by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $700.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. The trade was a 2.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

