Bramshill Investments LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,648,000 after buying an additional 180,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,860,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,895,000 after purchasing an additional 495,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.48 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.