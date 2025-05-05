Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. CVR Partners accounts for approximately 0.3% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CVR Partners worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.65 per share, for a total transaction of $404,632.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,637,673. This trade represents a 2.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,884 in the last ninety days.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. CVR Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $88.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.79%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

