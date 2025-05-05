Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $364.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

