Bramshill Investments LLC Has $210,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,738.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $383,995. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.8 %

DBX stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

