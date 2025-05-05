Bramshill Investments LLC Cuts Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,549 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,944,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,711,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 304,902 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

