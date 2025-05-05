Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in BOX by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.21 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares in the company, valued at $49,890,434.88. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,045. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

