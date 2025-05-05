BNP Paribas Sells 582 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BNP Paribas trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $185.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average is $165.89. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

