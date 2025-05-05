BNP Paribas Sells 565 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BNP Paribas reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.06 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.85 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.69.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

