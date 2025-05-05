BNP Paribas Sells 55 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BNP Paribas lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $892.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $605.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $626.49 and its 200 day moving average is $707.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.99 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.