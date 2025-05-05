BNP Paribas Raises Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Cameco were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1,138.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Glj Research lifted their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Shares of CCJ opened at $47.01 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

