BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

