BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 1,014,457 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014,457 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 2.93% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $180,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.60 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

