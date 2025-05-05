BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 29,144,230 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,144,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.72% of Grab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,942,000 after buying an additional 4,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 4,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,014 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 764.5% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,563 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Grab Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

