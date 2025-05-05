BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $212.40 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 541.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287,325 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $212,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $206,538,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $112,002,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,526,000 after buying an additional 282,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

ATO opened at $161.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $161.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

