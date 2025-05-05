BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $125,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after acquiring an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,448.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,348.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.32. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,468.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,480. This represents a 47.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,894 shares of company stock valued at $167,450,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.