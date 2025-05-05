BNP Paribas Buys 4,737 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BNP Paribas lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242,468 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,155,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,206,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,748,000 after buying an additional 2,125,266 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.22 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

