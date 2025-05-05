BNP Paribas Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 232.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.4 %

HAL opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

