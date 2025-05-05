BNP Paribas Acquires 620 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480. This represents a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $995,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,634.56. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,962 shares of company stock worth $5,041,588. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.