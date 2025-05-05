BMO Capital Markets Cuts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $49.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. Criteo has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,346,334.52. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,145 shares of company stock worth $1,031,391. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Criteo by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

