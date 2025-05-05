Blue Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Blue Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $103.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. The firm has a market cap of $993.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $111.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

