Blue Capital Inc. Takes $3.29 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. ServiceNow accounts for 2.3% of Blue Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $975.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,041.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $977.24 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a PE ratio of 143.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $839.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $968.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. This trade represents a 19.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $18,591,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

