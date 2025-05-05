Blue Capital Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

