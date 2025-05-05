Blue Capital Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $459.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.