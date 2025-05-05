Blue Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,764 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $220.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $201.30 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

