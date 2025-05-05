Blue Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $107.05 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

