Blue Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.31.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

