Blue Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,159,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 367,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Altria Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Altria Group by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MO opened at $59.60 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $60.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

