Blue Capital Inc. Makes New $393,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.