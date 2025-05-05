Blue Capital Inc. Invests $967,000 in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto purchased 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 724,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,401 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $48.29 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

