Blue Capital Inc. Invests $531,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after buying an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 374,798 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kemper by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kemper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KMPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

