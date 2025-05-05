Blue Capital Inc. Invests $294,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $718,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,074,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $83.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

