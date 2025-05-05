Blue Capital Inc. Invests $202,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,395,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,697,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 683.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,924,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $131.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

